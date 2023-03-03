Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been chosen as one of the presenters at the 95th Oscar Awards which will be organized at the Dolby Theatre in the United States.

The actress announced it on Thursday sharing the list of presenters who will give out the trophies of this prestigious award ceremony.

Devil Wears Prada’s Emily Blunt and Pulp Fiction actor Samuel L Jackson, CODA actor Troy Kotsur, Avatar actor Zoe Saldana, 101 Dalmatians’ Glenn Close, AntMan and the Wasp: Quantumania’s Jonathan Majors has made up to the list.

Notably, the mass trending song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s telegu film RRR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Oscar Awards 2023. This South Indian song has been composed by MM Keeravaani. Singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj will be performing this track live on the upcoming Oscar Awards.

Moreover, the film All That Breathes directed by Shaunak Sen has been nominated in the category of Best Documentary Feature Film while Kartik Gonsalves’s The Elephant Whipsers has been selected for the Best Documentary Short Film category in the upcoming Oscars.

Earlier this year, the charismatic actress has unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy in Qatar and is recently relishing the success of her movie Pathaan