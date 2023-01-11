Guwahati: In a matter of pride for Indian cinema and the South-Indian film industry, SS Rajamouli’s RRR became the first Indian film that won a Golden Globe.

RRR created history as it won the Best Original song at the ongoing ceremony for Naatu Naatu.

Naatu Naatu, composed by music director MM Keeravaani, written by Chandrabose and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The song is in Telegu.

Along with Naatu Naatu, the other nominees for the original song section were “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” music by Taylor Swift; “Ciao Papa,” from “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” music by Alexandre Desplat; “Hold My Hand,” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” music by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice” and “Lift Me Up,” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson.

RRR released in 2022, is an epic “action drama film”. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli. The film was written by Rajamouli with V Vijayendra Prasad.

The Golden Globe Awards are accolades bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association starting in January 1944, recognising excellence in both American and international film and television.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards was held on January 10, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.