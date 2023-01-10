GUWAHATI: Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw slammed a double century in a Ranji Trophy fifth-round match against Assam in Guwahati on Tuesday.

This was Prithvi Shaw’s second First Class double-century.

Shaw reached the milestone off just 235 deliveries.

Notably, Assam had won the toss and opted to bowl at the Amingaon Cricket Ground near Guwahati.

This is the inaugural First Class match that the Amingaon Cricket Ground near Guwahati is hosting.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw had stormed to his century off just 107 deliveries before the Lunch break.

Mumbai ended Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match against Assam on 397 for two, with Prithvi Shaw and captain Ajinkya Rahane at the crease.

Shaw remained unbeaten on 240 off 283 balls, with 33 fours and a six.