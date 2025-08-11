Agartala: Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen has been shifted to Bengaluru for advanced medical treatment after suffering an internal brain hemorrhage.

He was airlifted to Aster CMI Hospital on Monday.

Sen’s health took a critical turn on August 8 when he fainted at Agartala Railway Station. He was initially taken to Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital, where doctors diagnosed the hemorrhage and recommended surgery.

He was then moved to ILS Hospital in Agartala, where he underwent a successful brain surgery. Two neurosurgeons from AIIMS Delhi arrived on Sunday to assess his post-operative condition.

A family member confirmed his critical state and expressed hope for his recovery. The family also thanked Chief Minister Manik Saha for his support and the medical teams for their efforts.

Sen’s son addressed political speculation regarding the decision to move him. “It is entirely our decision where to take our father for treatment,” he said. “He is critically ill—this is not the time for politics.”