Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday broke his silence over the allegations of bribery against certain faculty members of Tripura Medical College.

Replying to media queries after an event, Dr Saha asserted that authorities are conducting a proper investigation into the allegations against Tripura Medical College.

“When I received the information, I instructed that action be taken as per the law. If such things are happening, they must stop. However, we cannot accept this, and an investigation is underway,” Dr Saha.

Notably, the Crime Branch unit of Tripura Police is investigating the allegations of “cash for pass” against Tripura Medical College, Hapania.

Tripura Police sources confirmed that an investigation has begun to identify the masterminds behind exam-related malpractices based on allegations.

The investigation is in its initial stage, an official who wished to remain anonymous has said.

Sources claim that the allegations directly relate to the exams conducted at the private medical college.

Already, the students pay hefty fees to enroll themselves in the MBBS course and complete their graduation from the college.

Sources alleged that some faculty members and top Tripura University officials demanded hefty amounts from students for passing exams.

Those who failed to clear their back papers despite multiple attempts target students and persuade them to pay for an easy pass.

The Tripura University sets the question paper of the college and evaluates.

Sources further alleged that sections of people posted in influential positions in both the institutions are taking advantage of it.

Sources report that authorities ask students to pay Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to clear back papers unfairly.

Some students complied with the instructions of those involved in the irregularities, while others strongly objected to them.

The Crime Branch unit of Tripura Police registered a specific case and accordingly started the investigation.

Some people had been, reportedly, questioned in connection with the case.

The police officials refused to make any official statement on the issue as the investigation is high profile.