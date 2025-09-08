Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Associate in the project entitled ” Flood Early Warning and Monitoring System for Himalayan Catchments” at the Dept. of Civil Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being altogether in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms altogether from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D Degree in Water resource engineering or remote sensing or earth system engineering and other relevant field.

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail, etc. along with scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) also on or before 12th September, 2025 (Friday) at [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here