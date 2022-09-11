AGARTALA: A new medical college would be established in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) soon.

This was announced by Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Sunday.

A plot of land in Ambassa has also been identified by the Tripura government for establishing the new medical college in the TTAADC, the chief minister informed.

Earlier, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha had announced that the state is all set to have an All India institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“Efforts are underway to set up an AIIMS in Tripura,” said CM Saha had said.

Also read: Tripura: CPI-M creating division among tribal & non-tribal people for political gain, says CM

He stressed that setting up of an AIIMS in Tripura would “enhance the healthcare infrastructure and system in the state”.

“It will also facilitate better medical studies and better treatment,” the Tripura CM said.

Dr Manik Saha claimed that the new AIIMS in Tripura, when established, would have advanced infrastructure and also experienced doctors.