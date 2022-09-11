AGARTALA: Chief minister of Tripura – Manik Saha has alleged that the CPI-M is trying to create division among tribal and non-tribal people for political gains.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha alleged that the previous Left Front government led by the CPI-M fomented violence.

“The CPI-M traditionally unleash terror wherever they rule,” alleged Tripura CM Manik Saha.

The Tripura chief minister made this statement while addressing a BJP event at Kakraban in Gomati district.

He further said that the BJP leadership in Tripura would meet the “victims of CPI-M’s atrocities”.

The Tripura CM said that the BJP would create awareness among the people of the state on “how the Left party had created terror to capture power”.

Speaking on the upcoming Tripura assembly elections, Manik Saha exuded confidence that the BJP would form the next government in the state.

“We (BJP) will win maximum number of seats in the elections,” the Tripura CM said.