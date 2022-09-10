Agartala: The CPI (M) on Thursday said the BJP-led alliance government in Tripura will last for only 70 to 80 days and people would oust it for their misgovernance, and for executing ‘jungle-raj’, CPI-M leaders submitted here on Saturday.

The CPI-M legislators led by opposition leader and former CM Manik Sarkar on Saturday organised a protest demonstration in Agartala to highlight the “total failure” of the BJP-led alliance government in Tripura.

CPI-M state Secretary and party’s central committee member Jitendra Chaudhury said excluding the holidays, the BJP-led coalition government before the next assembly elections would function only 70-80 days and then the people of Tripura would throw it out for its failure in all sectors.

Addressing the sit-in-demonstration, Sarkar said that the BJP government in Tripura is actually functioning on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it executed an anarchy and “goonda raj” in the state.

“The BJP government in Tripura plunged into the sea of corruption making the administration and law enforcing agencies including police totally inactive. Our MLA teams during the past five months visited 57 of the 58 blocks to listen to the miseries and crisis of the people. Then they met all the eight District Magistrates to apprise them about the demands of the people, but the officials have expressed their helplessness,” said Sarkar.

Claiming that the BJP government turned all the elections during the four-and-a-half years in Tripura farce, the Left leader said that opposition MLAs were unable to speak in the state assembly and prevented them from raising the burning issues of the state and its people.

He said the poverty stricken people are selling their child and due to the starvation, poverty and joblessness of the rural and urban people an unprecedented crisis prevailing across the state while BJP workers and their “goons” recklessly attacking people belonging to opposition parties.