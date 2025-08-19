Imphal : A Manipur police constable has recently been suspended after being caught along with another man for allegedly extorting money from people at Yairipok Top Chingtha in Imphal East district.

The incident took place under Andro police station and was confirmed in the state police morning bulletin on Tuesday.

Police have arrested the two accused, identified as Tampakmayum Arshad of Yairipok Tulihal Idigah Manak and Md. Amumacha of Yairipok Tulihal Makha Leikai, on August 16.

The accused have been remanded into police custody.

Police later confirmed that Md. Amumacha is a serving constable with Bishnupur District Police, currently attached to CID (Special Branch).

Following this revelation, the Manipur government placed him under suspension and ordered a Departmental Enquiry.

An official order stated that Amumacha has been suspended under Rule No. 66 of Assam Police Manual Part-III and will remain attached to his police headquarters during the suspension period.

As per the order, Amumacha cannot leave the headquarters without permission and will receive subsistence allowance as per rules.

The Manipur Police, in its statement, said it remains firm in maintaining discipline.

It also revealed that misconduct from any personnel, regardless of rank is not going to be tolerated.