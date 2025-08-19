Guwahati: Bhutan will host the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Thimphu from November 4 to 17, marking one of the largest spiritual gatherings the country has ever seen, according to an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In a press release, the PMO highlighted that the festival comes at a time when the world faces rising conflict, division, and uncertainty. Organizers intend for this spiritual event to reignite global hopes for peace and shared prosperity.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The festival will include a range of significant programmes. From November 4 to 10, the Central Monastic Body will lead the Jabzhi Gyap ritual at Kuenselphodrang, dedicating it to global peace and happiness. This rarely performed ritual blends peaceful offerings with wrathful prayers aimed at healing, cleansing, and purifying the body, speech, and mind from negative karma.

From November 12 to 13, the festival will feature two days of non-sectarian Vajrayana Buddhist peace prayers at Changlimithang ground. Monastic representatives from all sects of Vajrayana Buddhism and other Buddhist traditions will come together in unity. The event will also include a mass recitation of the Bazaguru mantra, enabling individuals from various backgrounds to join in a collective act of devotion focused on peace.

On November 14, eminent lamas will offer public blessings, allowing participants to receive spiritual empowerment and guidance.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

From November 15 to 17, the festival will conclude with a three-day Kalachakra empowerment, presided over by His Holiness the Je Khenpo. This sacred initiation will explore the deep connection between the inner self and the vast cosmos, emphasizing the Buddha nature and innate bliss present in all beings.

In parallel with the main programmes, the festival will also host a Kalachakra exhibition, showcasing sacred art and artefacts, along with scholarly seminars on Kalachakra philosophy.

Organizers expect the festival to gather distinguished lamas, scholars, and practitioners from all schools of Buddhism, including Theravada, Mahayana, and all branches of Vajrayana. These spiritual leaders will come together to invoke compassion and loving-kindness as a way to promote global healing and peace.

Bhutan has extended an open invitation to spiritual leaders, practitioners, scholars, and seekers from around the world to join this journey of inner and global peace. The ceremonies will be livestreamed internationally, ensuring global participation.

To ensure accessibility, the organizers plan to conduct prayers in languages preferred by substantial groups of devotees. They will also present common peace and happiness prayers from various Vajrayana traditions in Dharma language, with phonetic renderings and English translations. During teachings and empowerments, simultaneous translations will be available in English, Tibetan, and Dzongkha.

The PMO stated that a detailed schedule, including the list of participating lamas from Bhutan and abroad, will be released soon.