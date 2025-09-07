Imphal: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has advised Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to instruct relevant officials to thoroughly examine eviction drives across valley districts and act promptly, officials reported on Sunday.

In response to a memorandum sent by the president of Lei Ingkhol village in Imphal East, Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale wrote directly to the Governor.

The memorandum, submitted on August 30 to Maheshwar Thounaojam, leader of the Republican Party of India’s Manipur unit, spurred this response.

On September 5, 2025, residents of Chingmeirong Lei Ingkhol protested outside Raj Bhavan under the banner of Lei-Inkhol Kanba Lup. They demanded the Governor intervene, presenting a detailed memorandum accusing authorities of biased actions, fraudulent surveys, false promises, and failing to provide viable rehabilitation options—leaving the community in fear and long-term deprivation.

The memorandum notes that Lei Ingkhol village emerged in the 1940s, founded by individuals ostracized due to leprosy and tuberculosis. Over time, it evolved into a stable suburban settlement on around 22 acres, featuring homes, community spaces, ponds, playgrounds, a crematorium, and agricultural areas. As of April 2025, 759 residents live in 156 households, many of whom are below the poverty line and depend on government schemes like the Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Household Card.

Village residents emphasize that they aren’t an isolated group; they are integral to the urban ecosystem. Within five kilometers, they have access to markets, schools, hospitals, banks, government offices, and transportation. They argue that evicting them risks severe social, economic, and psychological harm and contravenes principles of inclusive development, sustainable growth, good governance, and social equity.

Meanwhile, various social groups, led mainly by women volunteers, have staged sit-in protests across Imphal East district to oppose the eviction operations.