Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday held an important meeting with representatives of the All Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA), members of its central and district committees, and the Chah Janajati Mahila Samiti at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur.

The discussion revolved around a wide range of issues concerning the welfare and development of the tea tribe community, which forms a significant section of Assam’s socio-economic fabric.

Matters related to education, health, livelihood, and empowerment of tea garden workers and women of the community were highlighted during the deliberations.

The CMO Assam, sharing the update on X, said the meeting underscored the government’s resolve to work closely with stakeholders for the holistic progress of the community.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation of the government’s continued commitment to addressing the longstanding concerns of the tea tribes, particularly in areas of social upliftment, infrastructure, and employment opportunities.