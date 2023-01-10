Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched Jio’s True 5G services in Guwahati in a programme held at Janata Bhawan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma termed the launch of Jio’s True 5G Services in Guwahati as historic and the beginning of a new era of mobile connectivity.

He said that the launch has opened limitless opportunities for the people of Assam and this will result in a revolutionary transformation in every sector of the state’s economy and social life.

He also congratulated Team Jio Assam for the launch in Guwahati.

While lauding Team Jio, Chief Minister Sarma said that apart from their existing investment of 9500 crores, Jio has additionally invested over 2500 crores for work in progress for deploying the 5G network in Assam.

He also expressed hope that Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and block of Assam in a speedy manner.

Further mentioning about the health solution named ‘Clinic in the bag’ demonstrated on the occasion, Sarma said that the facility can profusely aid healthcare services at the grass root level.

Apart from the launch, Jio has also initiated free 5G services at Kamakhya temple to help visiting pilgrims and tourists.

Stating that India’s 5G technology was developed with completely indigenous technology, Sarma said this also gave the world a strong message about India’s successful stride in the field of technology.

He said that with 5G, India has created a new history and this is a huge success for India, as well as for the Digital India campaign. The Chief Minister mentioned that the 5G technology brings tremendous opportunities for Indians and it will have a positive impact in different sectors such as education, health, agriculture, manufacturing & industry etc.

He urged all to make the best use of this technology to grow bigger by converting their ideas into reality.