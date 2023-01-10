GUWAHATI: The vehicle with the mother of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on board met with a minor accident on Tuesday.

The accident took place along the national highway 37 in Morigaon district of Assam.

However, no one was injured in the accident.

Apart from the mother of Himanta Biswa Sarma, brother of the Assam chief minister was also travelling the car.

The accident took place when Mrinalini Devi and Diganta Biswa Sarma – mother and brother respectively of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma – were enroute to Diphu in Karbi Anglong district in Assam from Guwahati.

The vehicle was hit on the rear by a speeding SUV in Silsang area of Morigaon district in Assam.

Following the accident, the Morigaon police in Assam arranged another vehicle for the mother and brother of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for their return to Guwahati.

The SUV that hit the vehicle, in which the mother and brother of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, fled from the site of the accident.

Meanwhile, the Assam police has launched a search operation to trace the SUV and its driver.

Mrinalini Devi is the vice president of Asam Sahitya Sabha while the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s brother is a publisher and owner of a bookshop in Guwahati.