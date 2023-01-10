LAKHIMPUR: A massive eviction drive was conducted by the administration of Lakhimpur district to clear lands of the Pabho reserve forest in Assam from alleged encroachers.

The eviction drive was conducted to free 500 hectares of forest land from “illegal settlers” in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

According to authorities in Assam, out of the total 2560.25 hectares of the reserved forest, only 29 hectares are free of any encroachment.

Additional SP of Lakhimpur district in Assam – Runa Neog informed that around 60 excavators and tractors were used for the eviction drive.

Moreover, to prevent any untoward incident during the eviction process, 600 security personnel were deployed at the site of eviction.

The eviction drive at Lakhimpur district of Assam began at around 7:30 in the morning of Tuesday.

The eviction drive was conducted to clear 500 hectares of forest land in Adhasona and Mohaghuli villages of Lakhimpur district in Assam.

Over 700 families had allegedly encroached into the lands of Pabho reserve forest in Lakhimpur district of Assam over the last decade.

The alleged illegal settlers include people from different parts of Assam, as well as those displace due to floods and erosion.

Notably, administration of different districts in Assam have been conducting eviction drives ever since the Himanta Biswa Sarma, took over charge as the chief minister of the state.