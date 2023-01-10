TINSUKIA: Carcass of a wild elephant has been recovered from the Takawni reserve forest in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Takawni reserve forest falls under the Domdoma forest division in Tinsukia district of Assam.

According to reports, the carcass of the elephant was first spotted by the local villagers, who then informed the matter to the Assam forest department.

The Assam forest department officials visited the spot, where the elephant was found dead and collected necessary samples for autopsy.

Although the exact cause of death of the wild elephant is yet to be known, it is being suspected that the jumbo died due to poisoning,

It may be mentioned here that over the past several months, there has been numerous reports of deaths of wild elephants in Assam.

While many died due to electrocution, many others have died due to poisoning.

On December 21, a wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Khatangpani Pengree under the Margherita subdivision in Tinsukia district of Assam.

It was suspected that the elephant died due to electrocution.

Environmentalists have raised concern over the deaths of wild elephants due to electrocution.

The man-elephant conflict has been rising in Assam due to the shrinking of forest covers.

Elephants enter human settlements in search of food resulting in conflict.

“Most of the elephant corridors have been blocked and the elephants have been facing problems. The Bogapani elephant corridor, which is one of the biggest elephant corridors in Asia, has been fenced and as a result the elephants of Upper Dehing west block facing problems,” said an environmentalist.