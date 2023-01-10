Imphal: A teenage girl student who was allegedly enticed and kidnapped by her private tutor in Manipur last year was rescued in Assam on Sunday in a joint operation carried out by the two state police forces.

The 13-year-old Class VIII student of Khangabok Higher Secondary School was allegedly kidnapped on December 15 last by her private tutor from her residence at Hayellabuk village in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

The accused tutor identified as Thokchom Kenedy, 24, is a resident of Khangabok Lamdaibung in Thoubal district.

They were brought to the Thoubal police station on Monday, the police said.

While the minor girl was handed over to her family members, Kenedy was produced before a local court, which sent him to police custody.

He is a married man and has two children, the police said in Imphal on Tuesday.

A joint team of Manipur Police and their Assam counterpart traced the whereabouts of the two persons and rounded up the kidnapper and rescued the girl from central Assam’s Tezpur on January 8.

Dayas Aribam, a coordinator of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed in connection with the kidnapping case, expressed his gratitude to the two police teams for rescuing the girl.

Aribam urged the concerned authorities to take strict action against the alleged kidnapper as per law of the land.