Dimapur: An assembly of representatives of l6 Naga political groups (NPGs), 14 tribal hohos (bodies) from all Naga areas and the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) at Ungma village in Mokokchung district on Saturday reiterated a unified call to come under the same roof.

They urged that all Naga political groups (NPGs) should unanimously support the hohos and should converge on a common ground.

The aim is to articulate and pursue a shared political vision based on the Naga people’s historical and political rights.

A statement, called the ‘Ungma statement’, issued after the meeting stated that the call is in continuation of the ‘January 14, 2025, treatise’, followed by affirmations and resolutions made throughout 2025.

“This vision is not merely inherited but is continually affirmed through our collective memory, struggle, and aspiration,” the statement said.

The meeting was organised by the Council of Naga Cooperation and Relationship (CNCR) and hosted by the Ao Senden, the apex body of the Ao Naga tribe, at the rural assembly hall in Ungma.

“Therefore, on this day, Aug 23, 2025, at Ungma village, Nagaland, we, the representatives of the NPGs, tribal hohos and the FNR declare this statement as a binding affirmation of our shared commitment to the dignified wholeness of the Naga people,” the declaration said.

The representatives of the organisations declared that this convergence must be undertaken without preconditions.

“The path towards the future must be unobstructed – one that is a tangible horizon shaped by the courage to reconcile, the wisdom to listen and the will to act,” the statement said.

The CNCR declared that it stands as a platform of moral clarity and responsibility.

No group will undermine the oath taken today in the name of the Naga people before God.

The statement added this declaration is a covenant, not a mere procedural outcome.

Peoples’ collective voice has decisively chosen to rise above fragmentation and division.

It embraces forgiveness and heals to honour the sacrifices of past generations.

It said the unity expressed today is based on a firm conviction, forged in the fire of shared suffering and sustained by the hope of collective flourishing.

“Let this be remembered as the day the Naga people chose convergence over fragmentation, vision over rhetoric and future over fear. Therefore, today we confess and declare that the Nagas are one,” it added.