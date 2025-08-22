Dimapur: The Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) has cancelled the recruitment process for 61 posts of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife/Female Health Worker (ANM/FHW) in the state’s Health and Family Welfare Department.

In a notification issued on Friday, the NSSB stated that it cancelled the recruitment process in compliance with a directive from the Gauhati High Court, Kohima Bench, through letter no. W.P. (C) 122/2024/979-80 dated August 20, 2025.

The Board instructed the Health and Family Welfare Department to amend the Nagaland Nursing Services Rules, 1988, within 45 days of the court order, to clearly define the education and eligibility criteria for ANM/FHW posts.

Upon completing the amendments, the department must submit a requisition to the NSSB within 15 days, strictly following Regulation 14 of the NSSB Regulations, 2020.

The NSSB will then issue a new advertisement within 15 days of receiving the requisition.

“In compliance with the high court’s order, the NSSB hereby cancels the examination conducted for Item No. 4 – ANM/FHW post–advertised under notification no. NSSB-1/CTSE 2023 dated December 15, 2023, and held on February 24, 2024, with immediate effect,” the notification stated.

The Board further added that it will conduct fresh recruitment for the posts once the department notifies the amended eligibility criteria and complies with all court directives.