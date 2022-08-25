Dimapur: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday inaugurated the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) office, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the Naga Students Federation (NSF) in Kohima. Rio also launched the official website of the board on the day.

On August 20, the NSF threatened to stage protests if the NSSB is not made fully functional. It had been demanding the setting up of the NSSB to ensure meritocracy and fairness in the employment process and do away with backdoor appointments.

Speaking at the inaugural programme, Rio expressed his happiness and appreciation to all for having finally fulfilled the dream of having a fully functional staff selection board in the state.

Rio said the NSSB should, as an institution, win the trust of the people of the state. The board members and officials led by its chairman should serve with utmost commitment and integrity as the people have a lot of expectations and hope for them.

He urged the NSSB chairman and his members to work efficiently and with commitment so that they as pioneers of the board leave behind a high benchmark for future members and officials who come after them and also not to lose heart despite the criticism and hardships they might come across in its initial years.

Rio hoped the formation of the NSSB will finally bring justice to the educated unemployed youth of the state and also provide just and fair opportunities to all.

Rio also made a number of suggestions that will help the board work efficiently.

Chief Secretary Alam, in his address, congratulated the NSSB chairman and other board members for making the NSSB functional within a short period of time.

He said the NSSB is a pioneering institution in the state and that it should be nurtured and brought up during its nascent stage.

NSSB chairman Sedevikho Khro said it was a great day for the youth of Nagaland to have a fully functional staff selection board in the state.

He assured that the newly appointed board led by him as the chairman will ensure fair opportunities to all the youth.