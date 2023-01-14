Guwahati: Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) on Saturday declared “unconditional commitment” for the resolution of Naga‘s historical and political rights with the Government of India.

A joint statement by NNPG and NSCN read, “In times of crises in the Naga movement, Nagas have always survived. Today, the loud chorus of the day from different directions converges us to action for the shared future of the Nagas.”

The statement read that since the “September Joint Accordant” of 14 September 2022, the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) have agreed to form the “Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation”.

This will be led by the Convener of NNPGs and the Chairman of NSCN, “to explore, at the earliest, realistic ways for Nagas to move forward on the basis of Naga historical and political rights.”

“In affirmation of this position, the NNPGs and the NSCN on this day declare our unconditional commitment to collaborate on the basis of our respective agreements, with immediate effect, for the resolution of the Naga historical and political rights with the Government of India”, the statement read.

It added, “To the Naga people, we appeal to you to stand with us to prevent any further division of our shared belonging.”