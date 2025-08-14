Shillong: The Meghalaya Government has requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to seek Bangladesh’s consent for erecting border fencing closer to the International Boundary to secure a 40-km unfenced stretch, ensuring no villages are left outside the protected area, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday.

He added that the state government has urged the MHA to negotiate with Bangladesh to allow fencing closer to the main border pillars, thereby safeguarding villages without compromising safety.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Under international norms, border fencing is typically constructed 150 yards inside a country’s territory. “In Meghalaya’s case, following this norm would place several villages in ‘no man’s land’ or outside the fencing, putting residents at risk,” Tynsong, who also holds the Home portfolio, told reporters.

The push for closer fencing comes after a recent incident in Rongdangai village, where six armed individuals, led by a Bangladesh Police constable, crossed into Indian territory, assaulted a local shopkeeper, and looted cash and valuables.

Tynsong held a meeting with senior Home Department officials on Wednesday to review border security following the infiltration attempt and the subsequent arrests of Bangladeshi nationals. He stressed that several habitations along the 40-km unfenced stretch remain exposed if fencing is constructed strictly according to international norms.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Deputy Chief Minister said that all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been instructed to adopt proactive measures to prevent infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border, from East Jaintia Hills to Dalu in Garo Hills.

Joint operations by the Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya Police, and Village Defence Parties (VDPs) have been launched to secure exit routes and apprehend any remaining gang members.

“We are alert, and I am confident our police force will apprehend infiltrators and push them back,” Tynsong said, adding that the state government has submitted a detailed report on the arrests to the MHA.

According to police reports, the case pertains to criminal activities with clear intent to rob. One of the main accused, who allegedly hurled explosives during the Rongdangai incident, has reportedly returned to Bangladesh. “Our police and the BSF are on the job to ensure he faces trial for his criminal actions here,” Tynsong said.

On the BSF declaring an “operation alert” along the Meghalaya border, Tynsong said the state government has implemented a similar policy. “With close coordination between the police and BSF, we are confident we can manage these security challenges effectively,” he added.