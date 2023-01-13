KOHIMA: The Nagaland People’s Action Committee (NPAC) has called for a six-hour statewide bandh demanding solution to the vexed Naga political issue before the assembly elections in the state.

The NPAC has called the six-hour statewide bandh in Nagaland on Saturday (January 14) from 6am to noon.

The NPAC’s call for statewide bandh in Nagaland coincides with the visit of election commission of India (ECI) team to the state.

The ECI team will visit Nagaland to review preparedness for the elections to the 60-member assembly due this year.

Nagaland People’s Action Committee (NPAC) was formed in June 2022 to press for an early solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

The NPAC has stated that the bandh has been called during the visit of the ECI team to Nagaland so as to show the election commission that the mood of the people of the state is “solution before elections”.

The NPAC has appealed to the people of Nagaland to observe the bandh in total.

Notably, assembly elections in Nagaland are scheduled to be held soon as the present term of the legislative assembly in the state would expire on March 4.