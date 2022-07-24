GUWAHATI: Police in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam have seized banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 20 crore.

Around 1 lakh Yaba tablets were seized by the Guwahati police during frisking of a vehicle at Garchuk along the national highway 37.

Two persons from Manipur, including a police constable, have been arrested by the Guwahati police in connection with the seizure.

The arrested persons have been identified as Letmin Singh Haokip and as Thaukhuging Haokip.

Also read: Meghalaya: ‘CM Conrad Sangma directed police to gun me down’, says state BJP VP Bernard Marak

Notably, Letmin Singh Haokip is a constable in the Manipur police department.

Following preliminary interrogation, the arrested duo revealed that they planned to smuggle the contraband tablets from Manipur to Bengaluru via Guwahati.

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in