GUWAHATI: Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak has accused chief minister Conrad Sangma of directing the police to gun him down.

“Conrad Sangma has directed the police to file a case against me and to gun me down,” Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak said.

Bernard Marak has also hinted that he is currently lodging somewhere in Guwahati, Assam.

“I had information that there is a possibility that I will be gunned down… Then I had to move out of Shillong and come to Guwahati,” Marak said.

The Meghalaya BJP vice president further said that he is “not absconding” and “not trying to evade arrest”.

“I am just trying to be safe and bring out the truth in front of the public,” the Meghalaya BJP vice president said in a video message.

Bernard Marak further rubbished the allegations levelled by the Meghalaya police that he was running a prostitution racket at his farmhouse near Tura.

“They have accused me of running a brothel, a prostitution racket, which is totally false,” Marak said.

He added: “Actually I am helping the under privileged children to study. Even in that farmhouse I was keeping not less than 9-10 students.”

“Even the children taken into custody by the police are sponsored by me,” Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak said.

Stating that NPP is trying to thwart the rise of the BJP in Garo Hills, Marak said that he is just being a victim of a “political conspiracy”.

Notably, Bernard Marak has been accused of running a prostitution racket at his farmhouse near Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The police in Meghalaya has launched a manhunt to nab the vice president of the BJP’s Meghalaya unit.

Notably, Meghalaya police has claimed that the farmhouse of state BJP vice president Bernard Marak’s farmhouse at Tura in West Garo Hills district was used as a brothel.

The Meghalaya police made this claim following a raid on Friday night (July 22) at Rimpu Bagan farmhouse of Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

A total of 73 people, including 24 girls, were taken into custody by the Meghalaya police following the raid.

The police also rescued five children – four boys and a girl – who were kept under lock and key in unhygienic conditions.

Notably, the Bernard Marak was the former chairman of a disbanded militant group and had more than 25 criminal cases against him since the early 2000s.