SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak has gone into ‘hiding’ to evade arrest.

Bernard Marak has been accused of running a prostitution racket at his farmhouse near Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The police in Meghalaya has launched a manhunt to nab the vice president of the BJP’s Meghalaya unit.

Notably, Meghalaya police has claimed that the farmhouse of state BJP vice president Bernard Marak’s farmhouse at Tura in West Garo Hills district was used as a brothel.

The Meghalaya police made this claim following a raid on Friday night (July 22) at Rimpu Bagan farmhouse of Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

The Meghalaya police stated that the raid led to discovery of the premises being allegedly used for illicit activities, including sexual crimes.

The raid, which also led to seizure of many contraceptives from rooms used by ‘customers’.

The raid was made in connection with the disappearance of a minor girl in February this year.

A total of 68 people, including 24 girls, have been taken into custody by the Meghalaya police following the raid.

The police also rescued five children – four boys and a girl – who were kept under lock and key in unhygienic conditions.

The police also seized at least 500 packets of contraceptives (condoms) from the farmhouse.

Notably, the Bernard Marak was the former chairman of a disbanded militant group and had more than 25 criminal cases against him since the early 2000s.

Later, Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak slammed chief minister Conrad Sangma in regards to the police raid at his farmhouse.

Terming the allegations as fabricated, Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak said: “Chief minister Conrad Sangma has made things very personal by asking the police department to link yesterday’s raid with some POCSO case in February.”

“Why should that case be linked to yesterday’s raid now? A pre meditated raid was conducted in my private farm house and later at my mom’s house and all allegations are targeted to arrest me with fabricated allegations,” Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak said.