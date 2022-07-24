AIZAWL: Lone BJP MLA in Mizoram – BD Chakma and 12 other Chakma leaders have been convicted by the court of the Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) in a graft case.

BD Chakma is a sitting MLA from the Tuichawng assembly constituency in Mizoram.

Apart from the Mizoram BJP MLA, the convicted persons also include chief executive member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) Buddha Lila Chakma.

The others convicted by the court include two executive members (EM) of the CADC, two sitting members of district council (MDC) and 3 former CEMs of the CADC.

The others are former EMs.

The 13 Chakma leaders were found guilty under Section 13(1)(d) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Sentence of punishment for the convicted Chakma leaders in Mizoram will be pronounced on Monday.

Mizoram BJP MLA BD Chakma has informed that he would challenge the judgement at the Gauhati High Court.

The order stated that an amount of Rs 137.10 lakh allocated for developmental work were misappropriated by the convicted leaders.

The convicted Chakma leaders in Mizoram withdrew the amount as advance salaries.