Guwahati: US President Donald Trump on Thursday, while addressing reporters during his UK visit, said that he is very close to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am very close to India and Modi, we’ve a very good friendship,” Trump said.

The US President’s remarks come after repeated rants over India’s Russian oil trade.

His remarks came as he criticised European nations for continuing to purchase oil from Russia, arguing that such actions undermine efforts to isolate Moscow amid ongoing conflicts. Despite his repeated rants over India’s Russian oil trade, Trump highlighted his close relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and suggested that lowering global oil prices would be the key to forcing Russia to “settle.”

Now the million-dollar question is: Is Trump scared?

The SCO bonhomie between Modi, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping didn’t go down well with Trump and he has been sending olive branches to Modi of late.

Now he says, “We resolved 7 wars, but Putin let me down.”

Call him baffled, but he is still trying to reach out to Modi for his own ulterior motives.

And he reiterated, “Resolved India-Pakistan conflict purely for trade.”

Also Read: Thaw? Trump wishes PM Modi on birthday as latter expresses gratitude

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his birthday wishes in a first call since June.

And Modi also backed his push for Ukraine peace.

Modi wrote on X, “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

Meanwhile, US has revoked the 2018 sanctions waiver for India, others countries at Iran’s Chabahar port, effective from September 29.