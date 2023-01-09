Guwahati: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal announced two major projects on for Assam on Monday.

Speaking to the media, the Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13 will unveil the foundation stones for two major initiatives and inaugurate the Maritime Skill Centre for Northeast to ramp up capacity in Pandu port in Guwahati on January 13, 2023.

Sonowal said that a comprehensive package to develop Brahmaputra (NW2) has now been enhanced to Rs 474 crore as well as an enhanced package of Rs 148 crore has been earmarked for the development of Barak river (NW 16).

The other initiatives are the Ship Repair Facility at Pandu Multi-Modal terminal and an elevated road connecting the Multi-Modal Terminal at Pandu with National Highway 27 in Guwahati. The facilities are part of major initiatives planned by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways for revamping inland waterways in Assam & the Northeast.

Union Minister also announced an investment of Rs 1016 crore for the development of inland waterways in Assam for the forthcoming years.

The ministry has also approved the development of the Dhansiri river (NW 31) and Kopili river (NW 57). Highlighting the success of the rejuvenated waterways as an alternative conduit of logistics under the Modi government, the cargo movement in Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) has increased from 2.00 MT in 2014-15 to 5.43 MT in 2021-22, remarked Sonowal.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that the Ministry has taken up major initiatives to power the waterways of the region in order to convert them into the avenues of economic progress, development & growth of the region.

“Be it the cargo or passenger movement via waterways, we are planning and executing policies to build capacity in the region”, he added.

He said, “We believe that this will serve as a major shot in the arm for the development of the region. We believe that our commitment to harnessing the magnificent prowess of the country’s rich river system will unpack immense opportunity. We believe that the innate beauty of waterways as a sustainable, economic & swift mode of transport will make us future ready & act as the driving engine of growth of new India.”

Sharing his views on the scheduled launch of Ganga Vilas world’s largest river cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh, Union Minister added, “Ganga Vilas will open up a new vista for tourism in the country. As the cruise will spend more than ten days in Assam, the foreign tourists will be able to explore and experience a new horizon of socio-cultural hue along the river coast. From Dhubri to Dibrugarh and from Mayong to Majuli, this cruise has curated an interesting journey where the natural beauty of Assam will be relished. Its success has also opened a new avenue of investment in river cruise tourism in Assam. We hope that its multiplier impact on the economy of the state will be manifold.”

The Ganga Vilas will stop at Dhubri, Goalpara (Jogighopa), Guwahati (Pandu), Pobitora, Tezpur, Silghat, and Nemati Ghat before anchoring at Dibrugarh (Bogibeel) in the state.

The Ship Repair facility at the Pandu Terminal will save time and money. The facility will cater the repair of vessels of IWT, Govt. of Assam, IWAI, Indian Army, and other private operators plying in NW-2 and 16.

The dedicated road connecting the Pandu Terminal with the NH27 will enable 24-hour smooth & swift connectivity making a sound business proposition for cargo operators. The Maritime Skill Centre for Northeast will be instrumental in honing our rich talent pool and acquiring much-valued skill sets by the candidates for better employment opportunities in the bourgeoning logistics industry.