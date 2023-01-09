DIBRUGARH: A carcass of a wild elephant was recovered at Takawni Reserve Forest under Doomdoma Forest Division in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday morning.

According to sources, the villagers spotted the carcass of an elephant and informed the forest officials. Later forest officials came and collected the samples of the dead elephant for postmortem.

It is not yet known how the elephant died but it has been suspected that the reason may be poisoning.

“Due to habitat loss, the elephants are entering human-inhabited areas searching for food, resulting in conflict. Most of the elephant corridors were encroached by humans and elephants facing free movement,” said an environmentalist.

He said, “Due to forest fragmentation, the elephants are in constant fear and it might be the reason for the elephants’ death. Elephants are emotional animals and they are facing immense problems due to deforestation,”.

Last month, a wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Khatangpani Pengree under the Margherita subdivision in Assam’s Tinsukia.

It was suspected that the elephant died due to electrocution.

“Community participation is necessary to save the wild elephants. People should understand the emotions of the animals. If we humans have emotions, similarly elephants have also emotions,” said Devojit Moran, an environmentalist.