Guwahati: Telecom major Reliance Jio will launch its 5G services in Guwahati on Tuesday, the company said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will formally inaugurate the Jio True 5G service at an event in Dispur at 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

On January 6, the telecom major launched the 5G service in India’s four more cities–Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri, taking the total number of cities with Jio’s 5G services to 72.

According to the company, Jio True 5G was rolling out at a rapid pace and was the only 5G service to be present in the majority of these cities, providing Jio users with transformational benefits of technology.

Jio launched fifth-generation mobile system (5G) services in Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Kolkata on October 4 last year while it was launched in Nathdwara and Chennai on October 22.

On November 10 last year, Jio launched 5G services in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while it was launched in Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad on the following day.

Pune had access to Jio 5G services on November 23 while 33 districts of Gujarat had the services on November 25.