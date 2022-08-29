New Delhi: Reliance Jio will roll out standalone 5G services in select cities in India by Diwali, which falls on October 24, said the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, on Monday.

To build a pan-India true 5G network, Jio has committed a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore, he said.

Initially, Jio will launch 5G services in four metro cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

These will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases rapidly to cover the entire country by December 2023.

At the ‘Reliance AGM 2022’, Mukesh Ambani said it will be the ‘world’s largest’, ‘standalone’ Jio 5G services.

“Jio 5G services will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality and affordability. We are committed to making India a data-powered economy even ahead of China and the US,” said Ambani.

Jio 5G will be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network.

Unlike other operators, Jio’s 5G network will be stand-alone with zero dependencies on the 4G network.

The three-fold advantage of standalone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum and Carrier Aggregation technology means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality and affordability.

With standalone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and the metaverse.