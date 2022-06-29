The Supreme Court has stayed the order of the Tripura high court that sought scrutiny of the security cover of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family.

The Supreme Court also issued notice on the Centre’s plea against the Tripura high court’s order on the matter.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, argued before the Supreme Court bench that the Tripura high court’s order to examine the threat perception on Mukesh Ambani be stayed.

The Tripura high court had passed the order for scrutiny of Mukesh Ambani’s security in May and June this year.

“It is respectfully submitted that in the above thoroughly misconceived, frivolous and motivated PIL petition, where no violation of any fundamental right was even pleaded, the Hon’ble High Court has sought to exercise its judicial review jurisdiction over a decision, which has been taken by trained experts on public order, individual and national security,” the Centre’s plea read.

The plea added: “Thus, in the respectful submission of the petitioner, the very indulgence of the Hon’ble High Court to judicially review the decision of the Central government to provide security cover to some of the respondents suffers from patent and manifest errors of law and is perverse requiring interference of this court.”

The Centre stated that based on the threat report obtained by the security forces, Z+ category security was given to Mukesh Ambani in 2013 and Y+ category CRPF cover was given to Neeta Ambani in 2016.

“It was also pointed out to the High Court that both the security covers to Respondents 2 & 3 were given on the basis of inputs and assessment report received from intelligence and investigation units and the expense for giving such security was also duly borne out by the said two Respondents,” the Centre’s plea further stated.

On June 21, the Tripura high court had asked the Centre to submit the MHA’s original file regarding the threat perception and assessment report in relation to Mukesh Ambani and his family.