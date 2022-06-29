AGARTALA: Former Tripura minister and IPFT MLA Mebar Kumar Jamatia was detained by Delhi police on Wednesday for allegedly molesting an indigenous girl.

The victim girl is a student and is currently staying in Delhi for higher studies.

A letter from joint resident commissioner of Tripura Bhawan in Delhi stated that the girl was using Tripura Bhawan as her temporary accommodation.

“It is to inform that a team of Delhi police had visited Tripura Bhawan twice yesterday night and met xyz (name of victim changed) who is a student studying in Delhi and staying in Bhawan temporarily,” the letter read.

It added: “They recorded her statement regarding her complaint against Shri Mebar Kr Jamatia, MLA.”

“The police team visited again in the early morning and took both Ms xyz and Shri Mebar Kr Jamatia to the police station. This is for information and necessary action please,” the letter added.