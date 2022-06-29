AGARTALA: Tripura’s first integrated packing house was inaugurated on Tuesday at Horticulture Research Institute, Nagicherra located on the outskirts of Agartala city.

The set-up has a capacity of packing ten metric tons of products in one shift of 12 hours.

Officials said this will help the farmers in protecting their products for as many as two months at a stretch.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union Minister of State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary and Tripura agriculture minister Pranajit Singha Roy attended the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the function, Saha laid emphasis on the need to arrange uninterrupted railway services for the transport of agricultural goods. Hailing PM Modi’s initiative of Kisan rail, Saha said, “Initiatives like Kisan rails have linked farmers of far-flung areas with the national market. It is a big jump and market linkage plays a pivotal role in enhancing the income of farmers”.

Saha also said that the state government was planning to increase the Minimum Support Price for paddy procurement from Rs 19.40 per kg to Rs 20.40 by end of this year.

Union Minister Kailash Choudhary said that new methods of farming with technical advancement are the need of the hour.

On the pack house, he said, “Earlier farmers have to sell their products are lower prices fearing spoilage but now with the advent of technology, farmers can store their products for as long as two months”.