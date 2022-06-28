DIBRUGARH: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), on Tuesday, submitted a letter to the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) chief managing director seeking permanent posting of teachers at Namrup BVFCL higher secondary school.

Meanwhile, the AASU also sent memorandum to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Dibrugarh deputy commissioner through the BVFCL CMD.

Dibrugarh district AASU secretary Aboni Kumar Gogoi alleged that BVFCL is not showing any interest to recruit permanent teacher in the BVFCL higher secondary school.

“No regular teacher has been appointed in the school since many years, the BVFCL management has been running the school with temporary teachers. When we asked BVFCL about the issue, they said that it was due to lack of finances and as such could not afford permanent posting of teachers in the school,” Gogoi said.

He said, “After two months the vice-principal of the school is going to retired and the BVFCL management will appoint a temporary vice principal on ad-hoc basis. We are against the decision of the management and demand them to change their rule.”

Gogoi said, “Now, they are running the school with 21 teachers on ad-hoc basis and all were recruited under CSR project of BVFCL. It’s a policy of the company to shut down the school. If all the teachers of the school are appointed as ad-hoc basis then how the result of the school will better.”

Meanwhile, AASU Namrup unit have sought assurance from BVFCL management to clear their stand on the issue.