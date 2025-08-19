Arunachal Jobs RGNIYD Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in RGNIYD Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Consultant and Training Associate at the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD), Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, and its Regional Centres located in Chandigarh and Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Name of post : Consultant (Finance and Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Minimum a Graduate in any discipline

Desirable Qualification : Conversant with working knowledge in computer

Experience : Should have retired in minimum Pay Level 10 /09/08 (Grade Pay 5400/4800 as per 06 CPC) from Govt. of India Institute (or) University (or) State University (or) Departments of State and Central Government with experience in General Administration, Finance and Accounts, Legal Matters, Establishment, etc.

Age : Not exceeding 64 years as on 12th August 2025

Consolidated salary : Equivalent to last pay drawn minus pension

Name of post : Training Associate (On Contract)

No. of posts : 5

Educational Qualification : Postgraduate degree in Social Sciences with a minimum of 55% marks.

Preference will be given to candidates with a specialization in Youth Development.

Desirable Qualification : Minimum 2 years of experience in Training or Teaching in reputed Institutions / Organisations.

Salary : Rs.40,000/- per month.

Age Limit : The applicant should not be more than 45 years of age as on the last date of submission of the application form.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews as per the following schedules-

Date & Venue of Walk-in-Interview

1. Sriperumbudur: 30.08.2025, Bangalore to Chennai High Way, Sriperumbudur – 602 105.

2. Chandigarh: 19.09.2025, Sector 12, Chandigarh – 160 012.

3. Arunachal Pradesh: 03.09.2025 Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh – 791 112.

Registration Time & Certificate Verification : 09.00 AM onwards

Time of Walk-in-Interview : 11.00 AM

How to apply :

Candidate should submit the duly filled prescribed application form along with self-attested copy of educational certificates, experience certificates, etc. at the time of Walk-in-Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here