Guwahati: The all-important Vice-Presidential elections have begun amid months of speculations and frequent bouts of political slugfests.

BJP leaders are leaving no stone unturned to ensure there is no cross-voting.

So, are the INDIA alliance parties.

Voted in the 2025 Vice President election.

The drama that unfolded with the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar will culminate in the election of a new Veep by tonight.

Will it be NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan or Opposition’s B Sudershan Reddy?

Currently, there are 239 Rajya Sabha MPs and 542 Lok Sabha MPs, all of whom are eligible to vote.

But with ex-Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi abstaining, the total number of MPs voting comes down to 770, and the majority mark stands at 386.

The NDA has 427 MPs.

Which means on paper, Radhakrishnan’s victory is a foregone conclusion.

Support from former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy and his YSR Congress, which has 11 MPs, also counts.

On the contrary, the Opposition has 315 votes in both houses.

The ongoing V-P polls will be lower than 2022 with the Opposition having more MPs, but even if 100 per cent of Opposition MPs vote for Justice Reddy, he will still be short by 100-135 votes.

Yet, politics is all about surprises, and one can never have the final word.

But in all probabilities, India’s 15th V-P is going to be the incumbent Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan.