Guwahati: Floods continue to bring destruction in Assam as on Tuesday at least 139 people were confirmed to have been killed in the floods since April 6 of this year.

Apart from the deaths, 28 districts are said to be affected by the floods while a population of 24,92,913 people and 85673.62 hectares of crop area have been to remain affected.

As per the latest ASDMA data, on Tuesday, the state reported five new flood-related deaths of which three were from Silchar, one from Dhubri and one from Morigaon.

Around 2389 villages and 72 revenue circles were also reported to be affected by the floods across 28 districts.

The government is operating 555 relief camps and 72 relief distribution centres for the affected people.

As of Tuesday, ASDMA has stated that 1,76,201 are lodged in these relief camps.

Apart from the five deaths, the ASDMA has said that three people are now missing due to the floods.

The number of animals affected stands at 11,05,184 while at least 4304 were reported to have been washed away by the floods.