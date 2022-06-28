Guwahati: The Indian market has always been a popular destination for companies to bring in new scooters and Indians do love them.

While the most popular scooter tends to be the gearless Honda Activa, companies are now aiming to bring more premium scooters into the market.

Some people in terms of premium machines are now looking for more powerful scooters suitable for the Indian roads. While Yamaha has the Aerox which derived the 150cc engine from the R15, it still seems to be quite a small engine.

Well, that now seems to be changed as Honda which revolutionised the market with the Activa is now bringing in the 330cc Forza 350.

As per reports, the Honda Forza 350 could be launched in India by the end of July 2022. The expected price for the Forza 350 is said to be around Rs 3 – Rs 3.8 lakh.

The Forza 350 has a 330cc engine which makes 29.2PS at 7500rpm and 31.5Nm at 5250rpm.

The scooter also comes with dual-channel ABS and traction control. It is said to be the most “tech-heavy” scooter in India.

The Forza 350 is coupled with a telescopic fork and a twin shock absorber setup at the rear.

A single 256mm disc up front and a 240mm disc at the rear handle braking duties with 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels.

Since there are no scooters in the 350cc segment, it can be said that Forza 350 has no competition as of now. However, a few bikes above the 300cc mark can be termed a competition for the Forza 350 both in terms of power and pricing.