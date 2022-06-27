After months of waiting, Mahindra finally launched what it has termed the “Big Daddy of SUVs”. Mahindra unveiled the Scorpio-N on Monday officially.

The SUV that enthusiasts were waiting for months has a starting price of Rs 11.99 Lakh (Ex-Showroom).

The lowest-priced variant of the Scorpio-N is the Z2 while the highest one is the second top variant, the Z8L starting at Rs 18.99 lakh. However, the price of the top variant, Z8L(6S) will be announced on July 21, 2022.

The prices announced are only for the 4×2 variants while people waiting for the 4×4 variant will have to wait till July 21.

However, it is expected that Mahindra Scorpio-N’s top variant will top out at Rs 19.49 Lakh (Ex-Showroom).

The prices announced are said to be applied only for the first 25,000 bookings and there might be a change in these as it has been termed to be only an introductory price tag.

The All-New Scorpio-N is completely new ground-up, with no carryover components of the existing Scorpio.

This allows the All-New Scorpio-N to elevate existing segment benchmarks across all critical parameters: performance, capabilities, technology, sophistication, ride and handling, NVH, interiors and appearance.

Designed at Pininfarina, Italy and Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS), Mumbai and engineered by the teams at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai and Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in USA, and manufactured at the state-of-the-art world-class facility at Chakan, Pune, the All-New ScorpioN is truly a global product. The development and engineering of the All-New Scorpio-N is the outcome of an overall investment of Rs 1,600 Crore which includes setting up a world-class highly automated manufacturing line.

Speaking on the launch of the All-New Scorpio-N, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said, “The All-New Scorpio-N has been designed, engineered and built to be a gamechanger. With its unmissable design, sophisticated ride and handling, thrilling performance, advanced technology, reassuring safety and of course, its terrain-conquering abilities, the All-New Scorpio-N takes forward the unbeatable Mahindra legacy of building authentic, desirable and tough yet sophisticated SUVs.”

He added, “The All-New Scorpio-N disrupts existing product category hierarchies and will be a force to reckon with across multiple SUV segments. It is a global product, being unveiled simultaneously in South Africa and Nepal, alongside the India launch, and will be followed by launches in other international markets in the near future.”

Speaking on the development of the All-New Scorpio-N, R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “We started the development of the AllNew Scorpio-N on a clean slate with no carry over from the existing Scorpio, which gave us the opportunity to not just raise existing benchmarks but set new category standards. We set out with the objective of delighting customers with a contemporary SUV boasting high levels of engineering, technology, dynamics, sophistication and refinement, and I believe we have succeeded in full measure.”

He added, “The All-New Scorpio-N’s third-generation body-on-frame platform has been engineered to ensure every drive is safe, comfortable and exciting while delivering authentic SUV attributes. Combined with AdrenoX intelligence, the All-New Scorpio-N is an intuitive, immersive and enjoyable SUV to drive and own.”

The All-New Scorpio-N will be available for test drives starting July 5, 2022, in 30 cities and in the rest of the country by July 15, 2022, details of which can be seen on the website https://auto.mahindra.com/suv/scorpio-N.

Bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N will open online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships on July 30, 2022.

The ‘Add to cart’ feature for the Scorpio-N will be available online and at dealerships from July 5, 2022.

Bookings will be done on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis and will also form the basis of delivery dates, depending on the variant chosen by the customer.

After customers have selected their choice of variant and colour to finalise their booking with payment confirmation, Mahindra will provide a two-week window to amend their choice of variant and colour – in case they wish to.

The petrol version of the Scorpio-N will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi engine capable of 200bhp at 5,000rpm.

The petrol engine will offer different torque values with the options of manual and automatic transmission.

The six-speed manual unit produces 300Nm between 1,250-3,000rpm while the automatic transmission unit will generate 320Nm between 1,500-3,000rpm.

On the diesel variant, the SUV gets the 2.2-litre mHawk 130 diesel engine.

This engine produces 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,600-2,800rpm.

The SUV is also coming in a four-wheel-drive variant.

In terms of electronic or computer assistance in driving, the machine will come with different terrain or traction modes.