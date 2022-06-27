Guwahati: A man in Guwahati’s Hatigaon was mowed down by a garbage truck while he was heading home.

The man killed in the accident has been identified as Tirtha Pratim Deka.

He was a resident of Narengi and was engaged at an automobile showroom in the city.

The people nearby recovered his dead body and informed the police about the accident.

Also Read: Mizoram to provide drinking water to flood affected Silchar residents in Assam

Agitated locals later blocked the Hatigaon-Bhetapara road for several hours in protest of such rash driving by vehicles on city roads.

Some locals claimed that the garbage trucks deployed by the GMC are driven by unskilled drivers who usually attain a driver’s licence by paying a bribe.

Also Read: Assam: Mother suspects baby swap at Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital, DNA test ordered

They also alleged that a majority of the people driving on roads are unskilled and do not acquire their licences legally but still are allowed to drive on road.

They accused the government of allowing such drivers to still be on the roads and of not having a proper mechanism for such issues.