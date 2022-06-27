AIZAWL: Barely a year after a clash over border dispute, two neighbouring Northeast states – Mizoram and Assam – have now shown that humanity still exists when it comes to tough times.

With the flood situation in Assam remaining grim, Mizoram has decided to provide drinking water to the residents of Silchar town in Cachar districtof Assam.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga said that his government will extend all possible help to flood affected Assam.

“The Govt. of Mizoram will ensure all possible help from end. Mizoram will always be with #Assam in this trying time,” Zoramthanga said in a tweet.

An official statement said that Zoramthanga and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday had a telephonic conversation and discussed the current scenario in Assam and extending humanitarian aid to Assam.

During the conversation, Zoramthanga informed Sarma that his government is willing to extend assistance to flood affected people of Assam during this hard time.

Both discussed how Mizoram can send drinking water to flood devastated Assam.

Zoramthanga said Mizoram is willing to provide and transport drinking water by trucks till Vairengte on the Mizoram-Assam border from where it would be distributed by the Assam government to flood ravaged people of Assam.

Sarma thanked his Mizoram counterpart and told him that he would speak to Cachar Deputy Commissioner to make arrangements for reception and distribution of drinking water from Mizoram.

Meanwhile, Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and many branches of the YMA in the state capital Aizawl have extended a humanitarian hand by delivering bottled drinking water to the neighbouring state especially the flood devastated people of Cachar district.

Mizoram disaster management and rehabilitation minister Lalchamliana said that over 14,000 litre of bottled drinking water have been dispatched to Silchar, which is worst affected, by CYMA on Sunday.

A leader of CYMA said that the consignment will be handed over to the Deputy Commissioner of Cachar district to be distributed to the flood affected people in Silchar.

Recently, Mizoram rescue team evacuated 33 people from a Mission compound in Silchar to safer places, according to Lalchamliana.

At least 16 people were also brought safely to Mizoram flood devastated Silchar town, he said.

It may be mentioned that at least six policemen and a civilian died when police forces of Mizoram and Assam exchanged fire in July last year due to border dispute.

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km long inter-state boundary with Assam.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a long pending issue, which stemmed out due to two colonial demarcations.

Mizoram Truck Drivers Association stocked up packaged drinking water in every available space in oil tanker to assist flood victims at Silchar in Assam as they prepare to travel to Assam to collect fuel.