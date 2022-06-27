KOHIMA: Veteran Naga politician SC Jamir has accused Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio of being “inefficient and corrupt”.

Jamir further stated that “extra constitutional elements” are trying to establish their supremacy in the state of Nagaland.

“We have a scenario where the constitutional government is inefficient and corrupt while the extra-constitutional elements are many whose sole objective is to establish their supremacy through inter-group conflicts and illegal extortions which has brought upon the people of the state unmitigated miseries,” veteran Naga politician SC Jamir wrote in an article.

He said that the state of Nagaland has been held “hostage by armed underground groups, right before the helpless eyes of the state government”.

He wrote: “Nagaland needs to be liberated from the clutches of this deadly monster.”

He further stated that “a vast majority of the people are anxiously waiting for a new dawn but a small minority of the Nagas want to continue the status quo but people are now vehemently against it”.

“There is marked change in the mood of the people of Nagaland,” Jamir added.

“The ideological watchdogs have failed to note that there is anger against anti-social and anti-national elements, and a passionate desire for a peaceful and progressive environment and for a practical solution to the vexed Naga problem,” said SC Jamir in the article.

“The Naga public is no longer novice to accept the dictates of the underground. Nagaland cannot remain captive to the social elements that strangled the progress of economic development of the state,” Jamir stated.

“Time has come to look forward to and participate in nation building without getting bogged down with impractical ideals, thereby wasting precious time,” SC Jamir stated in the article.

“Naga society has to be liberated from this demonic culture of corruption and multiple layers of authority, more particularly those who are unconstitutional. For this, sitting back in helplessness will not do. If Naga society is to be reformed and rejuvenated, the responsibility rests with the people alone,” he said.

“The people of Nagaland, especially the younger generation, want the truth to emerge. If we were to move forward to catch up with other advanced states of the country, we must reorient our mindset to be in tune with the contemporary realities,” Jamir said.

“Let us not forget that in the initial years of our struggle, the leaders of the movement spoke in one voice. Sadly, today, the Naga people are still waiting for the emergence of a true, united and genuine leadership to lead them to a bright future. To compound matters, the elected government which should be responsive to the needs of the citizens and efficient in governance is anything but that,” the veteran Naga politician said.