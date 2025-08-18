Dimapur: The Naga Students Federation (NSF) joined the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO)-called sit-in protest on Monday at Naga Solidarity Park in Kohima, demanding the immediate detection and deportation of illegal immigrants from Nagaland.

Ejanthung Ngullie, state coordinator, NESO, who chaired the programme, reminded that the NESO has been demanding inner line permit (ILP) regime in the entire Northeast region.

He said the NSF took part in the sit-in to demand eviction of all illegal immigrants from the region.

Stating that the ILP issue is very dear and close to the NSF, Ngullie said it constituted a strong committee called the inner line regulation commission (ILRC) for total implementation of ILP in Nagaland.

“We are here to demand implementation of ILP through proper policy and measures by respective state governments in the seven Northeast states to preserve our culture, heritage and democratic stability,” he said.

Ngullies said it is unfortunate that the ILP regime is in force only in four northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur.

He demanded that the central government take serious note of “our concern” on the illegal influx of illegal immigrants into the Northeast, which is affecting the demographic pattern of the region.

In his address, NSF president Medovi Rhi questioned whether “we are serious about implementation of ILP”.

“We have to be more serious about the issue,” Rhi stressed.

He said not only the student community but also the apex Naga tribal bodies should join hands in checking illegal immigrants into Nagaland.

He also asserted that the NSF is not against any Indian citizen but only against illegal immigrants.

Taking the opportunity, Rhi appealed to the Nagaland government not to issue any new ILP to those who have been or are being evicted in the ongoing eviction drive against illegal immigrants in Assam.