Guwahati: Unidentified miscreants vandalized the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) head office in Nagaland’s capital city Kohima in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to reports, at least five shops, an advocate’s chamber and three printing presses were also ransacked by miscreants.

However, offices of the All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANSCU) and Kohima Press Club (KPC) located in the same building were left untouched, Nagaland Post reported.

According to Kohima police, the incident took place around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

A five-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) headed by Kohima Additional SP Relo Aye has been set up to probe into the incident.

Police seized some items that may have been used by the accused persons. Police also said that the miscreants may have used heavy machinery to carry out the demolition.

NSF president K Tep said the federation’s office was a house of all Nagas and that he was deeply saddened to see documents of Naga students and Nagas, in general, being destroyed.

The NSF has served a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government to arrest the culprits responsible for the vandalism and destruction of its office.