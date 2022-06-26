Finally, after months of teasing, the all-new 2022 Scorpio-N by Mahindra is set to be launched on June 27 or tomorrow.

The launch of the latest Scorpio was long-awaited by enthusiasts and now that it is coming to be a reality, here are some facts about it:

The Scorpio-N will be sold alongside the current model which will now be called the Scorpio Classic.

The Scorpio-N has a length of 4,662mm and will stand tall at 1,849mm with a width of 1,917mm and a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

The SUV will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The petrol version of the Scorpio-N will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi engine capable of 200bhp at 5,000rpm.

The petrol engine will offer different torque values with the options of manual and automatic transmission.

The six-speed manual unit produces 300Nm between 1,250-3,000rpm while the automatic transmission unit will generate 320Nm between 1,500-3,000rpm.

On the diesel variant, the SUV gets the 2.2-litre mHawk 130 diesel engine.

This engine produces 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,600-2,800rpm.

The SUV is also coming in a four-wheel-drive variant.

In terms of electronic or computer assistance in driving, the machine will come with different terrain or traction modes.

In terms of trims, the Mahindra Scorpio-N will be offered in five reported variants. They will be classified as Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L.

Apart from this, the Scorpio-N will have both six-seat and seven-seat options.

It will also be offered with a wide variety of modern options related to entertainment, infotainment, climate control as well as other options.

In terms of pricing, the rumored price is expected to be between Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.