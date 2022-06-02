Guwahati: The Kia EV6 has been marked sold out just within seven days.

The Kia EV6 is the brand’s first EV in India and for the term 2022, the entire lot of 100 cars meant for India has been out of stock.

The deliveries will be completed by September, the company said.

The all-electric crossover starts from ? 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and bookings began for a token of Rs 10 lakh on May 26.

Kia, however, stated that bookings for the car was received since then.

Bookings were made on a first-come, first-serve basis and the car will be brought into India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

The EV6 comes with ultra-fast charging which has the capability of reaching 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes. This goal is achieved by using a 350KWh charger.

The EV6 is installed with a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and has two trims on offer.

The rear-wheel-drive (RWD) optioned EV6 has a single motor which can generate 226 bhp while the vehicle’s All-Wheel Drive (AWD) version tops at 321 bhp.

The vehicle’s range as per Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) is 528 km on the RWD version and 425 km on the AWD option.

The EV6 has three drive modes which are Normal, Sport and Eco. Along with this, it has smart regenerative braking.

Apart from this, EV6 has dual 12.3-inch curved displays, Meridian Sound System with 14 speakers, an electric sunroof with Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display, a powered tailgate and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).