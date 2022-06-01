Guwahati: The death toll related to the Assam Floods reached 38 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday two more persons were reported to have died in Cachar district taking the total flood-related deaths to 38.

At least five districts of the state-Cachar, Dima-Hasao, Kamrup (M), Morigaon and Nagaon continued to be under the deluge.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that at least 1,01,926 people including 22,073 children are still being affected by the flood in the state.

Of the total deaths, five were due to landslides while 33 were in floods.

At least 171 villages were affected by the floods as of June 1 while 6892.42 hectares of crop area are still affected.

Seven relief camps while 5 relief distribution centres are still operational in the state housing 2560 inmates.